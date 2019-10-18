Firefighters received a 911 call reporting the fire on Father Lacey Place at 6:42 p.m. Friday night. First arriving crews were on the scene by 6:50 p.m, while still en route to the fire, they could see heavy smoke when they were still on St. Thomas Line. Upon arriving they were met by heavy smoke and flames. A nearby fire hydrant provided am ample water supply to knock down the flames. The fire was quickly bought under control. However, there was extensive damage in the basement, main floor and attic. A large hole had to be cut in the roof, and power cut to the building. The home is for sale, and it is unclear if anyone is currently living there. No injuries were reported. The cause is now under investigation by the RNC.

-Advertisement-