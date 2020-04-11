Firefighters made quick work early Saturday evening of a fire at a home on Beaugart Avenue in Paradise.

The homeowner had returned home and was met by heavy smoke after opening the front door. He called 911 and firefighters from several stations responded. They encountered a wall of flames when they entered the kitchen.

A spokesperson for the fire department says there was extensive damage. Firefighters had to haul down the ceiling and insulation to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were pet dogs in the home at the time, but they were rescued.