History was made in Los Angeles on Sunday as post-secondary students, including some from Newfoundland and Labrador, competed in the hyperloop competition. Paradigm Hyperloop finished second.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.