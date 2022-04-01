DFO has increased the snow crab quota for most areas of the province by an average of 32 per cent, but the province’s price-setting panel has sided with the processors on price.

The Standing Fish Price Setting Panel released its decision on the price of snow crab Friday evening and it selected the position of Association of Seafood Producers. The initial price this season will be $7.60.

In a statement, the FFAW said its position was greatly undermined by ASP’s challenge of Earle McCurdy, which pushed the hearing back by nearly a week.

“We understand that this is a difficult decision to accept,” the union said. “We will be meeting with the Inshore Council and the negotiating committee this evening to decide upon next steps.”