A woman charged with first-degree murder has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Pamela Pike made the plea Thursday morning in Grand Falls-Windsor. A plead deal was reached in the case after several days of negotiation. She will be back in court for facts and sentencing later this month.

Co-accused Wanda Ash was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in April. She will be sentenced in June.

Ash and Pike were both charged after the death of 34-year-old Jason Skinner in 2013.