PAL Airlines is pulling out of Stephenville Airport effective Jan. 16.

Vice-President Stephen Dinn says most travellers in western Newfoundland use Deer Lake Airport as a hub, so the service to Stephenville is no longer viable. PAL has two employees in Stephenville who will be offered jobs at other locations in the company.

PC MHA Tony Wakeham says the news is a blow to his district.

“Stephenville Airport is a significant employer and access point for other destinations,” Wakeham said in a news release. “PAL is currently the anchor tenant at Stephenville Airport, although its scheduled service has continued to erode over the years. The loss of PAL will be another blow to an airport that is struggling to survive. …

“I am also deeply concerned about the very viability of the airport that provides vital air ambulance access to other health care centres in the province.”