RNC Patrol Officers apprehended two impaired drivers in separate incidents Sunday evening. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. a 45 year-old female was discovered driving in a dangerous and erratic manner on Torbay road. Then near midnight, a police cruiser was passed with excessive speed on Pitts Memorial Drive. A traffic safety stop was issued with the 33 year-old driver near the City of Mount Pearl. In both instances drivers were charged with refusal of the breathalyzer, vehicles were sent to impound and the accused scheduled for court at a later date.

