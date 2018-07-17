The RNC K9 Unit accompanied patrol officers in responding to an armed robbery at a gas station in the Paradise area on Monday. Investigation of the scene began shortly after 1 p.m. A 29 year-old man was later arrested and held to appear in court. He faces charges of armed robbery and disguise with intent. Stolen items and the weapon used were recovered during investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Overnight RNC responded to a similar incident at a service station in the capital cities east end. Police were called to the robbery around 12:30 a.m. The lone female suspect left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and has yet to be apprehended. The matter currently remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.