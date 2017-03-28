Pair caught with stolen truck and trailer

An early morning tip from Whitbourne RCMP led to the arrest of two people over a stolen truck and trailer. Around 6:00am, RNC received a report from Whitbourne RCMP that two trucks had been stolen and one was believed to be in the St. John’s area. Police located the vehicle and arrested the two people in possession of the truck, a 24-year old male and a 21-year old female. It was also discovered that the trailer attached to the truck was stolen from the North East Avalon earlier that day. The pair were charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and brought directly to court.