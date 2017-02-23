Pair arrested for theft

Wednesday evening shortly before 9:30, police responded to a call from a retail business on Kenmount Road saying that security had a shoplifter in custody. Once on the scene, RNC charged her for Theft of a pair of sneakers. She was also identified as the suspect for a previous theft of “intimate apparel” from the same business, for which she was also charged. Her companion, a 36-year old St. John’s man, was also charged for Theft of intimate apparel from a previous incident. Both the man and the woman were released with the conditions to not enter the store again and will appear in court at a later date.