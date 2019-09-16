After 582 days of being asked to save the date, Alan Doyle did. P.E.I. newlyweds Dana McKinlay and Stewart Dowd were thrilled when the Newfoundland musician showed up at their wedding.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.