Firefighters were called to a home in Burnt Cove on the southern shore shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

They found a garage behind the home fully engulfed in flames. The owner had escaped before the Witless Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived. He had reported a problem with the furnace inside the garage.

The lack of fire hydrant in the area meant water had to be trucked from several kilometres away. Heavy equipment had to be brought in to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

The garage was destroyed. A car, snowmobile, snow blower, tools and other equipment were also lost.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.