RNC Operation Patrol Officers responded to a house fire in CBS. Unfortunately the fire was one of a few joined duplexes. The fire quickly spread and damaged the other units.

The Fire Dept were on scene and quickly put out the fire but all the families involved had to be displaced from their homes.

The Salvation Army arrived on scene to assist the families in any way possible. There were no injuries and the fire is not thought to be suspicious in nature. Investigation is still ongoing.