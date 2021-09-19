Firefighters were called to a home under renovation on Paton Street in the west end of St. John’s around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

A passing motorist noticed the flames and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, and made a quick attack to bring the fire under control.

Platoon Chief Ken Dinn says the fire appears to have been burning for some time before being noticed.

The majority of the damage is in The front entrance way. There is nobody living at the home and no injuries have been reported.

The basement is being used to store medical records. There is some smoke and water damage in the basement but it is limited to a small area.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire.