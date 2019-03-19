A British Airways 777 with 209 people on board declared an emergency after reporting a possible fire in the cargo hole. The aircraft, flight BA174, was on a trans Atlantic flight from New York to London. It was diverted to St. John’s International Airport, touching down around 2:45 a.m. The plane landed without incident. Rescue personal from Eastern Health, St. John’s Regional Fire Department and the RNC all were on hand prepared to support the airports own fire department. The aircraft was inspected with thermal imaging equipment and no signs of a fire was detected.

