A single-vehicle crash in downtown St. John’s early Saturday morning destroyed a utility pole and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the west end of Water Street shortly before 2:00 Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene passersby were tending to the driver of a sedan, who was the only occupant.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver of the westbound car lost control and struck a utility pole, shearing it off at its base. The heavily-damaged car came to rest roughly ten metres away. The pole, cracked in two places, was left suspended by its wires.

Paramedics took the driver of the car to hospital with what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were forced to close a section of the road. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were summoned to repair the damaged pole. Roads were wet in heavy rain at the time of the crash.