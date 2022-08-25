The occupants of a car that crashed on the TCH overnight were sent to hospital, neither with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency personnel responded to the TCH near Soldier’s Pond at about 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of single-vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on the scene they found the driver of a westbound car had lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over an embankment. The car came to a stop on its side near the eastbound lanes.

There were two occupants of the car, who both managed to get out of the vehicle on their own. They were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The car was significantly damaged.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver may have been trying to avoid a collision with a moose when they lost control of the vehicle.