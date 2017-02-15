Overnight break and entry in centre-city St. John’s

The snow didn’t stop one St. John’s man from breaking into a centre-city business. Just before 2am, RNC Patrol Services along with the Forensic Identification Section responded to a report of a break and entry. They were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the East end of the city shortly afterwards and charged the 42-year old male driver with Break and Enter, Possession of Break and Entry Tools, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Impaired Driving, and Refusing the Breathalyzer. The suspect was also issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor Control Act. The vehicle was impounded and the suspect was held for court.