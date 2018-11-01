Corner Brook RCMP received a report around 1:45 am on Wednesday that two men were overdue from a hunting trip.

The men were only expecting to be gone for a few hours, so they were not well equipped with food or warm clothing.

Bay of Islands Ground Search and Rescue and Police Dog Services conducted a ground search early Wednesday morning.

The men were located when the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre St John’s dispatched a Canadian Coast Guard vessel out of Lark Harbour to patrol the shoreline. However, the vessel was unable to reach them due to rough sea conditions.

They were finally rescued when a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter was dispatched.

Both men are reported to be in good health.