This Thanksgiving long weekend, RNC and RCMP teamed up for Operation: Impact, aimed at keeping drivers safe on our roadways. Both police forces were cracking down on speeding, distracted driving, dangerous driving, the new move-over law, and of course impaired driving. The RNC and its partners handed out more than 200 tickets over the weekend, most notably for speeding. Two vehicles were observed traveling at 151km/h and 171km/h on the Outer Ring Road, and another at 161km/h on the TCH. Vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h or more were impounded under newly strengthened traffic laws.

