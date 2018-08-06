A spokesperson for Outlaws Newfoundland says recent criticism toward a church for their relationship with the biker club is unjust. Mark Hancock says his organization is asking for fairness when it comes to how the bikers are treated, and the public shouldn’t judge based on the actions of a few. He says the members of his group are not thugs and are trying to do right by the community. He added that another community charity recently turned down a donation from the group, which he finds frustrating. The RCMP doesn’t advise charities as to who they should accept donations from, but cautioned that some groups use charities to bolster their public image.

