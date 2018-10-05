The Newfoundland Growlers played their inaugural preseason game at the Stephenville Dome in Stephenville on Thursday evening.

They were defeated by visiting team, Brampton Beast, 4-2. Both teams are back on the ice on Friday in Deer Lake, NL.

The starting 5 for the @NLGrowlers in their first-ever game (preseason) as an expansion club in the @ECHL. Growlers fall 4-2 to @BramptonBeast at Stephenville Dome tonight. #TheFirstChapter #StandOnGuard pic.twitter.com/HYRvqUCYmo — Don Bradshaw (@DonBradshawNTV) October 5, 2018