The Outer Ring Road from the Kenmount Road interchange to the Logy Bay Road interchange will be closed on Sunday, June 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to enable a cleanup of litter and large discarded items.

This year, the Department of Transportation and Works is collaborating with the City of St. John’s, Clean St. John’s, Metrobus, and Eastern Waste Management and is inviting the participation of volunteers in the cleanup. Individuals or groups who wish to participate must register at bit.ly/ORRCleanup and children 15 and under must have adult supervision.

Transportation to the Outer Ring Road will be provided by Metrobus from Confederation Building, West Block. Volunteers are reminded to make safety a priority and wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and closed-toe footwear that are appropriate for weather and working outside.

Electronic signs will be erected on the Outer Ring Road to provide advance notice to motorists.

During the cleanup, barricades will also be erected, prohibiting access at all entry points:

Logy Bay Road

Torbay Road

Portugal Cove Road

Allandale Road

Team Gushue Highway

Thorburn Road

Kenmount Road

The department reminds everyone to dispose of their garbage and old household items in a responsible and appropriate manner. All residents have a responsibility to protect the environment and to be mindful of the safety of crews and fellow motorists.

Littering on the province’s highways is prohibited under section 163. (1) of the Highway Traffic Act. Penalties range from $100 to $500 or up to 17 days imprisonment.