Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has confirmed the outbreak in the St. John’s Metro region is due to COVID-19 variant B117.

Newfoundland and Labrador is currently in Alert Level 5.

Life at Level 5:

Your responsibility:

Follow Public Health Guidance for All Alert Levels.

Stay at home as much as possible, except to get essentials like groceries and medications.

Limit contact with others to your immediate household bubble.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, contact 811.

Public Spaces and Gatherings:

Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.

Funerals, wakes and visitations are prohibited.

Burials and weddings are limited to no more than 5 people, including the officiant.

Recreational Activities:

Campsites in municipal and privately owned parks are closed.

Playground equipment in municipal parks are closed.

Gym and fitness facilities are closed, including yoga studios, tennis and squash facilities, and arenas.

Dance studios and performance spaces are closed.

Outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, or riding your bike, are encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.

Health care services:

Private health care clinics are closed, except those of physicians and nurse practitioners. Closed clinics can offer urgent and emergent care, and virtual options can be offered for non-urgent care.

Visitor restrictions in health care are in place.

Orders for long term care, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities are in place.

Regional health authorities have postponed or cancelled some health care services.

Businesses and Services:

Retail stores that do not provide services essential to life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals are closed to in-person service, but can offer online/telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up options.

Retail stores that are permitted to remain open are not permitted to sell scratch or break open lotto tickets in store.

Restaurants are closed for in-person dining (take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted).

Bars and lounges are closed.

Cinemas are closed.

Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, are closed.