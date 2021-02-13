SHARE

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has confirmed the outbreak in the St. John’s Metro region is due to COVID-19 variant B117.

Newfoundland and Labrador is currently in Alert Level 5.

Life at Level 5:

Your responsibility:

  • Follow Public Health Guidance for All Alert Levels.
  • Stay at home as much as possible, except to get essentials like groceries and medications.
  • Limit contact with others to your immediate household bubble.
  • If you have COVID-19 symptoms, contact 811.
Public Spaces and Gatherings:

  • Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.
  • Funerals, wakes and visitations are prohibited.
  • Burials and weddings are limited to no more than 5 people, including the officiant.

Recreational Activities:

  • Campsites in municipal and privately owned parks are closed.
  • Playground equipment in municipal parks are closed.
  • Gym and fitness facilities are closed, including yoga studios, tennis and squash facilities, and arenas.
  • Dance studios and performance spaces are closed.
  • Outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, or riding your bike, are encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.

Health care services:

  • Private health care clinics are closed, except those of physicians and nurse practitioners. Closed clinics can offer urgent and emergent care, and virtual options can be offered for non-urgent care.
  • Visitor restrictions in health care are in place.
  • Orders for long term care, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities are in place.
  • Regional health authorities have postponed or cancelled some health care services.

Businesses and Services:

  • Retail stores that do not provide services essential to life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals are closed to in-person service, but can offer online/telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up options.
  • Retail stores that are permitted to remain open are not permitted to sell scratch or break open lotto tickets in store.
  • Restaurants are closed for in-person dining (take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted).
  • Bars and lounges are closed.
  • Cinemas are closed.
  • Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, are closed.

