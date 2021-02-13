Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has confirmed the outbreak in the St. John’s Metro region is due to COVID-19 variant B117.
Newfoundland and Labrador is currently in Alert Level 5.
Life at Level 5:
Your responsibility:
- Follow Public Health Guidance for All Alert Levels.
- Stay at home as much as possible, except to get essentials like groceries and medications.
- Limit contact with others to your immediate household bubble.
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms, contact 811.
Public Spaces and Gatherings:
- Gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited.
- Funerals, wakes and visitations are prohibited.
- Burials and weddings are limited to no more than 5 people, including the officiant.
Recreational Activities:
- Campsites in municipal and privately owned parks are closed.
- Playground equipment in municipal parks are closed.
- Gym and fitness facilities are closed, including yoga studios, tennis and squash facilities, and arenas.
- Dance studios and performance spaces are closed.
- Outdoor activities, including walking, hiking, or riding your bike, are encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.
Health care services:
- Private health care clinics are closed, except those of physicians and nurse practitioners. Closed clinics can offer urgent and emergent care, and virtual options can be offered for non-urgent care.
- Visitor restrictions in health care are in place.
- Orders for long term care, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities are in place.
- Regional health authorities have postponed or cancelled some health care services.
Businesses and Services:
- Retail stores that do not provide services essential to life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals are closed to in-person service, but can offer online/telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up options.
- Retail stores that are permitted to remain open are not permitted to sell scratch or break open lotto tickets in store.
- Restaurants are closed for in-person dining (take-out, delivery and drive-thru options are still permitted).
- Bars and lounges are closed.
- Cinemas are closed.
- Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, are closed.
