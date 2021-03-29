The federal government announced increased quotas for most snow crab zones on Monday.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says the 2021 snow crab fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador will have a total allowable catch (TAC) of 38,186 tonnes. That represents an overall quota increase of approximately 29 per cent from 2020. The decision came after collaboration with harvesters, the Fish Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union, Indigenous partners, and other stakeholders while also considering socioeconomic factors and the most recent science advice.

The specific increases and decreases are as follows:

Snow crab Area 3Ps – 53 per cent increase;

Snow crab Area 4R3Pn – 35 per cent increase;

Snow crab Area 3LNO – 34 per cent increase;

Snow crab Area 3K – 16 per cent increase; and

Snow crab Area 2HJ – 20 per cent decrease.

Over the last several years there have been significant TAC reductions due to decreases in the snow crab biomass. The 2021 Snow crab science assessment found modest improvements in most areas, which are likely to continue in the short-term. It is important to note, however, that while current trends are positive, the overall stock is still not near levels seen in past.

“Our government understands how important the Snow crab fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador is to the provincial economy, and to rural and coastal communities,” Jordan said in a statement. “After taking steps in recent years to protect the health of the Snow crab population and ensure long term sustainability of the stock, I am very pleased to share that, for 2021, the total allowable catch will be increasing across nearly the whole province. Our rigorous scientific stock assessment process has shown modest improvements, allowing us to support the livelihoods of Newfoundland and Labrador fish harvesters while collaborating to protect the Snow crab resource.”