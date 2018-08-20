The federal government is spending $189 million to extend employment insurance benefits by five weeks for seasonal workers across Canada.

Liberal MP Churence Rogers says the money will address “serious challenges” faced by seasonal workers in Newfoundland and Labrador. The extra five weeks of benefits will be eligible for seasonal workers who start a benefit period between Aug. 5, 2018 and May 30, 2020.

Ottawa will also spend $41 million over two years to work with all provinces and territories to provide skills training, wage subsidies and employment supports for seasonal workers.

Through the new pilot project, an estimated 51,000 seasonal workers will benefit from the extra weeks of EI, including an estimated 9,500 workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The Government of Canada is making significant investments to support seasonal workers,” Rogers said in a statement. “Today’s announcement will mean that an estimated 9,500 seasonal workers in Newfoundland and Labrador will have access to additional support. I know the initiatives we’ve announced today will have a positive impact for seasonal workers right here in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country.”