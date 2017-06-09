The federal government has announced compensation for fish harvesters affected by ice conditions, Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings announced Friday afternoon.

“Under the Ice Assistance Emergency Program, a total of up to $5 million has been allocated for payments for eligible applicants residing in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec, who have been affected by ice conditions in their fishing areas which has resulted in prolonged periods without any source of income,” Hutchings said in a statement.

“Fishing is a major industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, and in the Long Range Mountains in particular. It is a part of our culture, our history, our identity and, most importantly, our future. I know that the last few months have been trying on the industry, and that people are struggling and frustrated. I want people to know that I have heard their concerns, and that is why I asked (Fisheries) Minister (Dominic) LeBlanc to devise an Ice Assistance Emergency Program.”