The federal and provincial governments announce money Friday to make it easier for people working in the skilled trades to stay in Atlantic Canada. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.