Premier Dwight Ball is promising a long-term solution to protect ratepayers as the province and Ottawa work out a new approach to paying for Muskrat Falls. They’re looking at getting rid of the Power Purchase Agreement that back-end loaded the costs of the project and replacing it with a Cost-of-Service model that offers more level costs. But many details are still unknown as talks will continue throughout the year. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

