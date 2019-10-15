There has been a sharp increase in heat pump installations ever since the cost of Muskrat Falls skyrocketed. That was the word from Newfoundland Power on Tuesday as it testified at the PUB hearings on rate mitigation. CEO Peter Alteen is also calling for a longer-term review of the province’s power system after Muskrat Falls is complete. He says customers will be paying for three utilities to manage the system, and suggests some “other entity” could optimize Newfoundland Power and N.L. Hydro’s transmission wires. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

