Police say the 18-year-old organizer of the “Project X” house party has agreed to cancel the event.

Robert Parsons spoke with NTV News early Friday morning in an exclusive on-camera interview, telling reporter Kelly-Anne Roberts the decision was an easy one. Organizers never intended for the party to get this out of hand. In fact, he said the St. John’s house party was intended for people ages 18 and 19.

“It grew too out of hand, and once the RNC became involved it just couldn’t go on,” said Parsons. “We never planned for anything (illegal) to go on. It’s cancelled.”

The RNC had issued a public warning Thursday about the event, which had been planned for the east end of St. John’s on Friday night. Police say information suggested that the party would involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs, and possibly other criminal and dangerous activities.

Late Thursday evening, investigators were able to locate the 18-year-old event organizer, who agreed to cancel the event. It is believed that hundreds of young persons, including young teens, were invited to the party. No charges have been laid at this time and the RNC Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to monitor the situation.

Police still urge parents to talk to their teens about the use of drugs and alcohol and to be aware of their activities and know what their teen’s social plans are when out. They are also reminding the public that it is illegal to sell, serve, or otherwise provide alcohol or cannabis to any person under the age of 19. There is zero tolerance for alcohol or cannabis use for any driver under the age of 22.