Many people in this province recently received a catalogue in the mail from Gospel for Asia (GFA). The catalogue advertises goats, cows and even churches that can be purchased through donations just in time for Christmas.

But in March, the organization was ordered to refund $37 million to its donors in the United States, NTV News has learned through Charity Intelligence Canada (CIC). It has also been stripped of its membership in the Evangelical Council for financial accountability.

CIC’s managing director, Kate Bahen, says Canadian executives were included in that lawsuit. She says there was also an RCMP investigation and she is surprised the company is able to solicit donations in Canada.

GFA in Ontario was not able to comment and referred NTV to its headquarters in Texas. But nobody was available for comment on Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, there is a charity that provides a similar service, but gets a top rating from Charity Intelligence. The Anglican Church’s agency for sustainable development and relief is called the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund. The program allows donors to purchase farm animals and tools, and makes all financial statements available through the Canada Revenue Agency and on its website.