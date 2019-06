There was a chill in the air and a message from the floor at the NOIA oil conference in St. John’s today. Hundreds of delegates were told bill c-69 will be good for the offshore oil industry. The messenger was cabinet minister Seamus O’Regan but the members of NOIA didn’t seem to buy what he had to say. As NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports, the silence was deafening.

