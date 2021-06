There were more questions about policing in the House of Assembly Wednesday.

PC Justice Critic Helen Conway Ottenheimer took issue with recent social media comments by RNC Chief Joe Boland.

Boland took to Twitter to accuse the Tories of deliberately and inaccurately providing misinformation on the state of the RNC yesterday.

Today, Conway Ottenheimer called on the Justice Minister to account for Boland’s social media use and whether or not he thought it was appropriate.