The House of Assembly began debating a critical interim supply bill on Tuesday.

The government is asking for $1.5 billion to keep payroll and other services going for the next three months, but the opposition has moved amendments to cut the bill down to $1 billion covering two months.

On Tuesday night, The Tories, NDP and independents joined forces to pass the first in a series of amendments to the bill. The debate will continue Wednesday.

NTV’s Michael Connors reports.