Eastern Health has confirmed to NTV News that there was another opioid overdose during the weekend, potentially related to the cases disclosed last week.

Last week it was announced the Metro region had seen 16 overdoses. The potent opioid fentanyl is believed to be blamed for the spike in overdoses.

It was also confirmed by the Department of Justice that one of last week’s 16 confirmed overdoses happened to an inmate serving a weekend sentence in Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

A nurse saved the inmate by using Naloxone, an overdose-reversing antidote, while a responding sheriff’s officer performed CPR.

Of the confirmed overdoses, two have been fatal.