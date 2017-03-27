Operating Engineers local 904 protests outside union offices

Several dozen members of Operating Engineers local 904 protested in front of their union offices in Mount Pearl Monday morning following the suspension of the local by the international union.

Questions about allegations of financial irregularities and malpractice have led to the local being placed under emergency supervision by the international union.

“We looking for answers,” said Tommy Norman.

The membership is standing behind the local’s president and business manager.

“The international union is quick to point a finger,” said Shannon Edmunds, adding that the issues that caused the international union to step in are not new. “These issues date back to before John Flaherty was elected. They say it took time, but they elected Flaherty and they want him to stay.

“It took over over two years to get him elected, got the man where we want him,” s aid Elizabeth Gosse, a union member.

A hearing has been tentatively scheduled April 12, but the membership wants the union to provide Flaherty with a lawyer and allow him to call witnesses in his defence. They also want a suitable venue for the hearing. The union has nearly 2,400 members.