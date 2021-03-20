Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 5

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

There are 21 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region meaning 999 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital.

To date, 121,771 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Labrador-Grenfell Health will start vaccinations for first responders on Monday. Eastern Health, Central Health and Western Health started vaccinations for first responders last week. The vaccination process for first responders is being coordinated through Public Health with police and fire employer associations.

Pre-registration is underway for people 70 years of age and older. Anyone 70 years of age and older who has not pre-registered is encouraged to do so.

Pre-registration is also underway for home support workers. When pre-registering, home support workers will need to indicate if they are employed by an agency or by a client of the provincial home support program.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

People are reminded that they will not receive a separate email confirmation for pre-registering. Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered. The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.