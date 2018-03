Just after 9:00 on Sunday evening, RNC learned of an armed robbery in the west end of St. John’s. Two individuals had arranged to meet for the sale of a personal item. The man was then robbed by the proposed buyer. Following investigation, a 24 year-old male was arrested and charged with theft and breach of court orders. He was held to appear in court at a later date. No injuries were sustained during the act.

