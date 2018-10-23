He worked at a coffee shop. She was a customer. When they saw each other’s profile on a dating site, they began an online relationship which progressed to the point where they planned a romantic getaway. However, that changed when Max Vivian allegedly became aggressive and the woman said stop.

As a result, the 28-year-old is charged with sexually assault causing bodily harm.

The crown says the case is about a woman’s right to say no at any time, regardless of prior consent. The victim testified today she went to Vivian’s home three years ago with the intention to meet and have sex. They begin the evening by watching Netflix. The woman had a couple of drinks and they began kissing which, according the woman, is when they progressed into petting. The 30-year-old woman said this is when Vivian became increasingly aggressive, forcing her to do things she didn’t want to.

She testified he dragged her into the bedroom and forced himself on her. The whole time, she said, she was telling him to stop. She said she felt violated and that she no longer wanted to have sex. After Vivian went to work, the woman left. Days later she went to the hospital to have a rape kit performed and gave a statement to police. The trial will continue in the morning.