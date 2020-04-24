Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province for the seventh straight day.

The provincial total number of cases remains at 256.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus, two are in intensive care. 207 people have recovered. 7,130 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador. Three people have died in the province due to the COVID-19 virus.