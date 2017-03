One person was taken to hospital with extensive burns to his body after a house fire in Sandy Cove on Thursday night.

The Flower’s Cove RCMP Detachment and the Straits Fire Department responded to the house fire in Sandy Cove at about 9:30 p.m. Three people were inside at the time of the fire. The house was extensively damaged.

One person was taken to St. Anthony by ambulance with extensive burns to his body. Police are still at the scene as the fire is under investigation.