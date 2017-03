Shortly before midnight on Thursday, RNC Patrol Services responded to a bar in Paradise after a report of assault. Once on the scene, police found an injured man on the ground, who was then sent to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. After investigation, one 30-year old man was arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Mischief – Damage to Property, and Breach of Court Order. He was held to appear in court this morning.