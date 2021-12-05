A two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl late Sunday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Kenmount Road and Bruce Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Both vehicles involved, a sedan and an SUV, suffered extensive damage. Paramedics transported the driver of one of the vehicles to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious. Paramedics also assessed the two occupants of the second vehicle, including a young child. However, they did not require transport to hospital.