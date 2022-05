A two-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Waterford Bridge Road and Brookfield Road at about 9 p.m. A collision had occurred between a car and SUV, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of the vehicles involved, taking the driver of one to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked.