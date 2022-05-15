The driver of a car that rolled over on Pitts Memorial Drive early Sunday morning was sent to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 7:30 a.m.. The incident happened between the cloverleaf and the Ruth Avenue exit. The driver of a car traveling eastbound on the highway lost control and entered the median. The car rolled over, coming to rest on its side in the westbound lanes.

Firefighters had to cut the windshield and roof of the car in order to remove the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. Paramedics helped the driver to a waiting ambulance, taking them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed in both directions as emergency crews worked, and as the scene was cleaned up.