A single-vehicle crash has sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were summoned to the Outer Ring Road around 9:30 p.m. after the driver of car lost control and rolled into the median. The incident happened just east of the Allandale Road overpass. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on wet roads at the time of the crash, and suffered significant damage. The driver of the car was sent to hospital as a precaution, with injuries not believed to be serious.