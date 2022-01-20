A two-vehicle collision in the centre of St. John’s sent one person to hospital Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the call on Cashin Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. One vehicle had rear-ended another while traveling southbound near Vimy Avenue. That car continued south on Cashin Avenue before coming to a stop near Vickers Avenue roughly 80 metres away. A passenger of that vehicle was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Both vehicles suffered moderate damage.