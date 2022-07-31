A frightening accident in Bauline could have been much worse had a popular swimming spot been even more crowded than it was.

Emergency personnel responded to Duck Pond, on Bauline Line, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon following reports that a pickup truck had gone into the water. Initially it was thought the truck had struck a pedestrian, however upon arrival crews learned no bystanders were injured.

The truck had left the parking lot and traveled down a grassy embankment. It narrowly missed a park bench, but struck a rock on its way into the water. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The small beach is often quite populated on sunny days, with families enjoying recreational time at the water’s edge. Several witnesses remarked at the good fortune that no one else was injured in the mishap.