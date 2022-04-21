Rescue personnel were called to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Stamp’s Lane and Empire Avenue around 7:30 Thursday evening.

While the occupant of one car didn’t require medical attention and was able to drive the car from the scene, the driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle was taken to hospital after his vehicle rolled over.

His injuries are not believed to be of a life threatening nature.

The accident has caused traffic congestion in the area and motorists are asked to avoid the area until the wreck can be removed.